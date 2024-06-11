Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Jun, 2024

Entries invited for Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Archive Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
11th June 2024

Young people from Gibraltar can now be nominated for the Commonwealth Youth Parliament, which is set to take place in Wellington, New Zealand this September.

Gibraltar participated for the first time at the meeting held in Jersey in 2018, then in Delhi, India in 2019.

A series of virtual meetings took place due to Covid-19 until 2022, when in-person meetings were reinstated in Trinidad and Tobago.

A spokesperson for the government said: “The Government is keen that there should be representation from Gibraltar to continue building on the relationships of the last few years, especially in the Youth sector.”

Young people aged 18 to 29 who are interested in participating are invited to submit a 500 word essay for consideration on the importance of the Commonwealth to Gibraltar by email to parliament@parliament.gi

The deadline for the submission of the essay is Friday, June 31 at 12pm.

