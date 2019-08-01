Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Aug, 2019

Local News

Environment Agency highlights dog fouling efforts

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2019

The Environment Agency has said its efforts to reduce the frequency of dog fouling are producing “real results”, as it set out statistics on the number of targeted ‘dog patrols’.

So far this year, the Environment Agency has carried out 32 targeted dog patrols.

Sixty-eight persons have been stopped, and 83 dogs checked. A total of 148 DNA samples have been collected, resulting in 20 fixed penalty notices being issued for dog fouling, one being issued for no registration and three for having no licence.

A person was fined £300 by the courts last week for not having a valid dog licence.

In addition, since January, the Environmental Protection Officers of the Department of the Environment have carried out 24 dog patrols, stopped 36 persons and reported six owners for breaches of the law.

“Our efforts to reduce the frequency of dog fouling are beginning to produce real results,” Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said.

“Of course, there are still some people who allow their pets to foul our pavements but, slowly but surely, I believe that we are winning the war against the persistent offenders.”

