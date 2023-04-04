Environment minister deplores ‘simply shameful’ littering in Camp Bay

Environment Minister Dr John Cortes deplored the “simply shameful” aftermath of a BBQ in Camp Bay just days after the popular beach was spruced up in time for the Easter break.

Photos shared on social media by the 'Thinking Green' Environmental Forum at the Department of the Environment, Heritage & Climate Change showed litter and food left strewn in an area of the Camp Bay lido.

“Camp Bay was jetwashed and cleaned in time for Easter,” the department said on its twitter account.

“But this is how our hard-working Beaches team found it this morning. No words necessary.”

Camp Bay was jetwashed and cleaned in time for Easter. But this is how our hard-working Beaches team found it this morning. No words necessary. pic.twitter.com/g3pxolyjjP — Thinking Green GI (@ThinkingGreenGI) April 4, 2023

Replying on social media, the minister agreed.

“I read and take in all the complaints that people make, justified or not, and try to act on them,” Dr Cortes tweeted.

“But this littering is simply not fair on anyone, the decent users of the beaches or those working there.”

“It’s simply shameful.”