Environment protection unit launches investigation into Macaque video
An investigation is under way after a video emerged on social media showing a Barbary Macaque in the front passenger seat of a vehicle going for a drive in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve. The video, shared on TikTok, is one of three videos where a driver is interacting with the wild animal and driving...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here