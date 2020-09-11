Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Environment protection unit launches investigation into Macaque video

Archive pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
11th September 2020

An investigation is under way after a video emerged on social media showing a Barbary Macaque in the front passenger seat of a vehicle going for a drive in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve. The video, shared on TikTok, is one of three videos where a driver is interacting with the wild animal and driving...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Environment protection unit launches investigation into Macaque video

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
We all have stories to tell as part of a larger Gibraltar picture

12th September 2020

Local News
RBSI opens ‘voluntary redundancy register’ as it eyes digital futu

11th September 2020

Sports
First international beach volleyball tournament for Gibraltar team

11th September 2020

Sports
Gill does under 11 seconds racing against himself

11th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020