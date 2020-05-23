Environmental Agency issues guidance for restaurants

Restaurants will be able to reopen as from June 1, subject to obtaining a permit and putting in place certain restrictions under guidelines prepared by the Environmental Agency.

This is in line with phase three of the Unlock the Rock strategy. The Gibraltar Government confirmed that legislation will be published which will enable restaurants, cafeterias and other catering establishments, including takeaways who offer seating, to resume business as of June 1.

Some restrictions will apply and businesses will require a permit before opening.

The Environmental Agency has produced guidelines to assist with the application process.

Applicants will be required to submit a Business Operating Processes and Procedures form, a copy of which will be included within the guidelines.

Applications will be considered and permits will only be granted where processes and procedures are deemed satisfactory, so as to minimise the risk of infection.

The guidelines and application forms can now be requested from The Environmental Agency via email at admin@eag.gi. Completed applications can be returned to the same email address.

The guidelines produced by The Environmental Agency are industry-specific and should be read in conjunction with the Director of Public Health’s General Principles for Developing Business Operating Processes and Procedures.