Environmental Agency calls for Kinder chocolates recall

The Environmental Agency has called for a recall of Ferrero Kinder-brand chocolates due to the possible link to reported cases of salmonella in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the Environmental Agency described salmonella symptoms which usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

It added that no outbreak of salmonella has been identified in Gibraltar and the action taken is precautionary.

“The recall does not affect any other products from their brand,” the Environmental Agency said.

“Importers have been notified and sellers contacted who should have already removed the affected product from sale.”

“Point-of-sale notices will be placed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.”

“Ferrero Iberica, on a voluntary basis and as a precautionary measure has ordered the withdrawal from the Spanish market [of] some batches of their Kinder products which may have been manufactured in Belgium where the affected UK products originated.”

“As some Gibraltar businesses import products from Ferrero Iberica, they have been asked to remove these products from sale following the recall from Ferrero Iberica.”

Consumers are being asked to not eat these products and to check if they have bought any affected product with the identified best before date of the affected Ferrero products.

They can return the product to the store of purchase for a full refund.

The products earmarked as being affected are Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit and Kinder Schokobons from Ferrero UK.

Kinder Sopresa Huevera Navidad edicion with 6 eggs, Kinder Sopresa Maxi and Kinder Happy Moments from Ferrero Iberica, ES.

The best before end dates to look out for from Ferrero, UK, are Kinder Surprise 20g and 20g x 3 - All dates up to and including 07/10/2022; Kinder Surprise 100g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022; Kinder Mini Eggs 75g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022; Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022; Kinder Schokobons 200g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022.

For Ferrero Iberica, ES, the best before dates are Kinder Sopresa Huevera Navidad edicion with 6 eggs - 20/04/2022; Kinder Schokobons - all dates; Kinder Sopresa Maxi – all dates from – 26/05/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022; Kinder Happy Moments – all dates from – 26/05/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Environmental Agency on Tel 20070620 or emailing admin@eag.gi