Environmental groups warn against lead pollution at Notre Dame cathedral
Environmental groups and workers' unions have called for measures to ensure that workers cleaning up the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral and nearby residents are protected from toxic pollution.
Clean-up work at the Paris cathedral was suspended last month over concerns about lead risks.
Officials plan to resume work later this month under stricter protection rules.
At a news conference, environmental groups and unionists warned against lead particles polluting the air in the area, and asked for a regularly updated chart showing pollution levels.
They are also pushing for the creation of a medical centre to monitor the health status of firefighters, workers and residents.
Hundreds of tons of toxic lead in Notre Dame's spire and roof melted during the April fire.