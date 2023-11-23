Equality Ministry puts spotlight on men’s mental health

The Ministry of Equality marked International Men’s Day on Tuesday with the first of several events and initiatives this month of November.

This year’s focus was to raise awareness of men’s mental health and well-being and a number of Government departments and local charities and NGOS were invited to take part in marking the day.

An information and awareness-raising morning which served to highlight and showcase the existing provision and services available in Gibraltar was held at the Piazza.

Together with the Department of Public Health and the GHA’s Mental Health Services, the Ministry of Equality was joined by local charities, GibSams, Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society, Club House, Childline, Walking Together, Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar, Citizens Advice Bureau, Cye-Cyl.

Representatives from each organisation were at hand to signpost members of the public and promotional and reading materials by each organisation were also provided.

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “Marking International Men’s Day is very important in order to raise awareness of key issues predominantly, but not exclusively, affecting men.”

“This outreach event provides a face-to-face opportunity for people to interact with representatives from the public sector as well as different charities and NGOs and is also key in helping to destigmatise mental health issues.”

“Creating a culture where seeking help and advice for mental health concerns becomes the norm for all members of our community is an important goal especially when it is well-documented that men are less likely to focus on self-care or to engage with services who can help them navigate their mental health issues.”

“I am very pleased to see the various government departments working together and working with organisations from the voluntary sector.”

“I would like to thank all everyone involved in this event for their concerted efforts throughout the year to support some of the most vulnerable members of the community.”