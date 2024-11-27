Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Equality Ministry’s Disability Office strengthens UK ties during London visit

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2024

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office visited London for meetings with the UK Cabinet Office Disability Unit, Council of Disabled Children, and attended the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 Awards, fostering connections and insights to enhance disability support.

Manager Jenny Victory from the Ministry met with the UK Cabinet Office’s Disability Unit as well as some members of the Equalities Hub.

Although the SNDO has met with Disability Unit previously via video conference, this was the first time they have met in person.

The Disability Unit has agreed to stay in contact with the SNDO with a view to sharing ideas and developments.

The next meeting for a video conference has already been scheduled for the new year.

Whilst in London last week, the SNDO also met the Council of Disabled Children, which is a private organisation who use case studies of individual children’s journeys to help develop their own data and statistics.

Deputy Director of the Council, Caroline Coady, discussed various aspects of the work they carry out and explained the importance of listening to children with disabilities and not just their advocates when it comes to decision-making.

Ms Victory was also invited to Shaw Trust’s Disability Power 100 Award Ceremony.

Disability Power 100 is the UK’s leading recognition award for disabled leaders, trailblazers and change makers.

Amongst the attendees were UK Minister for Disability Sir Stephen Timms, members from the Cabinet Office Disability Unit, Paralympians, Comedian and writer Juliette Burton, presenter Fats Timbo, creator Jamie Shields, representatives from the BBC, The Sunflower Lanyard and many other influential persons.

Celia Chartres-Aris, who came to Gibraltar earlier this year to consult on the National Disability Strategy, won the Law, Politics and Media category, as well as being the overall winner; UK’s most influential person 2024.

Most Read

Brexit

Interim border measures ‘comply with the law’, Spain’s Interior Ministry says

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Brexit

Spanish police officer questions border transitional arrangements in court

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Local News

Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Local News

Man rescued in joint operation after falling off ferry

Sat 23rd Nov, 2024

Local News

Christmas Saturdays in Town set for next month

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youth Symposium promotes inclusion and empathy through panel discussion

27th November 2024

Local News
RGP launch Card Not Present Fraud awareness campaign

27th November 2024

Local News
Queen’s residents stay put as Govt agrees to temporary extension

27th November 2024

Local News
BTA Conference showcases Gibraltar as a MICE hub while supporting local charities

27th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024