Equality Ministry’s Disability Office strengthens UK ties during London visit

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office visited London for meetings with the UK Cabinet Office Disability Unit, Council of Disabled Children, and attended the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 Awards, fostering connections and insights to enhance disability support.

Manager Jenny Victory from the Ministry met with the UK Cabinet Office’s Disability Unit as well as some members of the Equalities Hub.

Although the SNDO has met with Disability Unit previously via video conference, this was the first time they have met in person.

The Disability Unit has agreed to stay in contact with the SNDO with a view to sharing ideas and developments.

The next meeting for a video conference has already been scheduled for the new year.

Whilst in London last week, the SNDO also met the Council of Disabled Children, which is a private organisation who use case studies of individual children’s journeys to help develop their own data and statistics.

Deputy Director of the Council, Caroline Coady, discussed various aspects of the work they carry out and explained the importance of listening to children with disabilities and not just their advocates when it comes to decision-making.

Ms Victory was also invited to Shaw Trust’s Disability Power 100 Award Ceremony.

Disability Power 100 is the UK’s leading recognition award for disabled leaders, trailblazers and change makers.

Amongst the attendees were UK Minister for Disability Sir Stephen Timms, members from the Cabinet Office Disability Unit, Paralympians, Comedian and writer Juliette Burton, presenter Fats Timbo, creator Jamie Shields, representatives from the BBC, The Sunflower Lanyard and many other influential persons.

Celia Chartres-Aris, who came to Gibraltar earlier this year to consult on the National Disability Strategy, won the Law, Politics and Media category, as well as being the overall winner; UK’s most influential person 2024.