Thu 14th Jul, 2022

ERG/AOP partnering on public health

By Chronicle Staff
14th July 2022

Equality Rights Group (ERG)/Action on Poverty (AOP) representatives commented recently that there’s absolutely no doubt that working together to ensure best practice to combat ill-health for any sector of our community ranks high on its agenda.

The comment refers to a collaborative project with the Ministry of Health to combat monkeypox.

“We’ve offered the GHA whatever assistance is helpful on this project,” a statement from the ERG/AOP said.

“The move has come about following Chairman Felix Alvarez’s contact with Minister for Health, Albert Isola, expressing concern in the management of a monkeypox outbreak which appears to be growing in the UK and in Spain.”

“Resulting from that, we were happy to engage with Director for Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, in discussions and plans for the best way forward in averting difficulties here in Gibraltar.”

“Anything we can do to assist Dr Carter will be energy well spent, worthwhile and with great pleasure,” the statement added.

The ERG/AOP stated it has engaged in discussions detailing the issues at hand in terms, with a representative from the Ministry for Equality present, both of medical approaches and social avenues to best deliver suitable and effective preventative and curative treatment as required.

“Monkeypox can be a serious viral infection which, with sufficient information, understanding and education on the subject, can be minimised and properly treated,” said the statement.

“It is rarely life-threatening. ERG/AOP is therefore focused on contributing to guaranteeing we offer the best possible support to the community on as fundamental a protected right as health.”

