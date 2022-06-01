ERG marks Pride Month

The Equality Rights Group said Pride was “hard won” by the LGBTQ+ community in Gibraltar as it welcomed the start of Pride Month.

In a statement, the ERG said the arrival of June is a “month reminding us all how important striving for equality and solidarity must be.”

The ERG said that the freedoms enjoyed in Gibraltar by LGBT+ people came as a result of a hard struggle by a very limited group of people.

“Those people stood up when it was tough.”

“GGR/ERG is proud to have started a movement for deep change which today means we can have a gay Mayor and governments and parties support citizens' rights.”

“But as with other historical changes, it was those first pioneers in our community that made it possible for others today to enjoy the freedoms they deserve.”

The ERG went on to express its solidarity with all sectors of the community.

“Last but not least, Pride is about commitment to the value of caring. And ERG will always place those high values over and above all others.”