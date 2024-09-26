ERS caterers begin industrial action

The Elderly Residential Services’ (ERS) Catering Department is taking industrial action, citing ongoing issues over a management role and the treatment of a colleague.

Unite the Union said 100% of its members backed the action and were no longer wearing uniform as a first step, instead wearing Unite branded shirts.

Further action has not been ruled out, with a formal trade dispute declared against the GHA and ERS.

“Unite the Union has announced that its members in the ERS Catering Department have voted 100% in favour of industrial action, following concerns raised about the treatment of one of their colleagues and ongoing issues surrounding the Catering Manager role,” Unite said in a statement, adding no further detail.

“The ballot, called in response to these matters, has resulted in a strong mandate for both strike action and action short of strike.”

“Unite has formally declared a trade dispute with the GHA/ERS, and industrial action has commenced, [and] members have started wearing Unite-branded t-shirts and polo shirts.”

“Further action, if necessary, will be communicated in due course, as discussions with shop stewards and members are ongoing.”

“Unite wishes to seek an amicable resolution to the dispute and as such remains open to discussions with the GHA/ERS.”

GOVT REACTS

The Gibraltar Government said it was “disappointed” with Unite’s announcement after meetings between the GHA and Unite, adding that it was open to “reasonable discussions” to resolve the issues.

Members of the public have been reassured by the government that any action will not impact service and care to ERS residents.

“The GHA is disappointed that Unite have opted to declare industrial action within the ERS Catering Department and remains open to reasonable discussions to facilitate appropriate and swift resolution of the issues,” the government said in a statement.

“There have been multiple meetings and exchanges between the GHA and Unite in relation to the ERS Catering Department which have been extremely productive and remain on the agenda with a view to resolving any outstanding concerns.”

“It must be said that many of the long-standing issues raised have been resolved - testament to the positive working relationship enjoyed between staff, GHA and Unite.”

“Having discussed the matter at length during a meeting on May 17, Unite are fully aware of the GHA’s position on the delay in advertising catering posts and the GHA have made interim proposals for consideration.”

“Notwithstanding this, the GHA expects the matter will be resolved in upcoming weeks, not months.”

“The GHA would like to reassure residents and relatives that any action being taken will not impact on the service and care provided to residents.”