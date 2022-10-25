Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Oct, 2022

ERS increases visiting capacity

By Chronicle Staff
24th October 2022

The Elderly Residential Services said visits will increase from one visitor at any given time to two visitors per visit as from October 26.

The decision was taken together with the Director of Public Health based on current low levels of Covid-19 in the community, with cases not resulting in hospital admissions.

This decision will be kept under review by the Covid-19 Strategic Coordinating Group throughout the winter.

ERS strongly recommends that any friends and family with cold or flu-like symptoms do not visit its facilities, even if they are negative for Covid-19, in order to protect the safety and wellbeing of residents.

Visiting hours will be from 1pm to 6pm.

