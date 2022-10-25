ERS increases visiting capacity

The Elderly Residential Services said visits will increase from one visitor at any given time to two visitors per visit as from October 26.

The decision was taken together with the Director of Public Health based on current low levels of Covid-19 in the community, with cases not resulting in hospital admissions.

This decision will be kept under review by the Covid-19 Strategic Coordinating Group throughout the winter.

ERS strongly recommends that any friends and family with cold or flu-like symptoms do not visit its facilities, even if they are negative for Covid-19, in order to protect the safety and wellbeing of residents.

Visiting hours will be from 1pm to 6pm.