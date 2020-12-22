Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

ERS lockdown devastating for loved ones and residents, GADS says

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd December 2020

The Covid-19 lockdown at Elderly Residential Services will be devastating for families unable to see loved ones for what could be their last Christmas, the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society has said, as it highlighted that “for people living with dementia, their family is their memory”. The charity’s chairperson Daphne Alcantara said the new ERS...

