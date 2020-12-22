ERS lockdown devastating for loved ones and residents, GADS says
The Covid-19 lockdown at Elderly Residential Services will be devastating for families unable to see loved ones for what could be their last Christmas, the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society has said, as it highlighted that “for people living with dementia, their family is their memory”. The charity’s chairperson Daphne Alcantara said the new ERS...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here