ERS ramps up contingency plans

The Elderly Residential Services has ramped up its contingency plans in a bid to safeguard residents in light of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar and neighbouring countries, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday.

The decision was taken during yesterday’s meeting of the Civil Contingency Council chaired by the Minister of Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento.

In addition to internal ERS procedures on Covid-19, all precautionary measures have been taken alongside GHA and Public Health recommendations.

Among the measures, dependent residents will no longer be able to go out to public places in the community.

An exception will be made for independent residents, but PPE must be worn and they must comply with the Golden Hour scheme.

In addition, residents will be swabbed more frequently to test for coronavirus, with tests carried out every two weeks instead of every four weeks.

Visiting hours will be reduced to 4pm to 6pm, with a maximum of two visitors per resident per day, and exceptions will be made for relatives of residents reaching end of life care.

“The ERS kindly requests that families comply with these measures to protect their loved ones against Covid-19, which could have catastrophic consequences to vulnerable residents and service users,” a spokesman for the ERS said.

“ERS will be constantly reviewing the number of positive cases in the community and follow recommendations from Public Health.”