Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ERS ramps up contingency plans

STOCK IMAGE. Pic: Pixabay

By Chronicle Staff
17th August 2020

The Elderly Residential Services has ramped up its contingency plans in a bid to safeguard residents in light of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar and neighbouring countries, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday.

The decision was taken during yesterday’s meeting of the Civil Contingency Council chaired by the Minister of Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento. 

In addition to internal ERS procedures on Covid-19, all precautionary measures have been taken alongside GHA and Public Health recommendations. 

Among the measures, dependent residents will no longer be able to go out to public places in the community.

An exception will be made for independent residents, but PPE must be worn and they must comply with the Golden Hour scheme. 

In addition, residents will be swabbed more frequently to test for coronavirus, with tests carried out every two weeks instead of every four weeks.

Visiting hours will be reduced to 4pm to 6pm, with a maximum of two visitors per resident per day, and exceptions will be made for relatives of residents reaching end of life care. 

“The ERS kindly requests that families comply with these measures to protect their loved ones against Covid-19, which could have catastrophic consequences to vulnerable residents and service users,” a spokesman for the ERS said.

“ERS will be constantly reviewing the number of positive cases in the community and follow recommendations from Public Health.”

Most Read

Local News

Black Ball flag to fly on Rock’s beaches

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Schools prepare for September ‘return to normality’, albeit with new measures

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rise in Covid cases sees Govt review measures

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
TG seeks clarification on death certificate comments

17th August 2020

Local News
Customs seize 4600 cartons of cigarettes

17th August 2020

Local News
Students delight as downgraded A Level results are scrapped

17th August 2020

Brexit
Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

17th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020