Wed 11th Aug, 2021

ERS to reopen to visitors

By Chronicle Staff
11th August 2021

Elderly Residential Services has reopened to visitors but under strict measures, after all resident Covid cases have recovered and no residents or staff have tested positive.

The Government announced the decision to re-open ERS to visits has been taken on Public Health advice that the absence of Covid-19 cases among residents and staff suggests there is low risk of an outbreak.

“However, due to the high prevalence of the virus within Gibraltar, strict procedures must be adhered to in order to safeguard residents and staff,” the Government said.

As of Wednesday, visits will be permitted daily between 1pm and 6pm, provided there are no confirmed positive cases in ERS sites.

In line with Public Health recommendations, if a positive Covid-19 case is detected, visiting in that site will be suspended temporarily.

The rules set by the Government are as follows, for those entering ERS buildings PPE must be worn, social distancing must be maintained between social bubbles, these visitors must provide a receipt of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination to enter, for those who have only had one dose, a maximum of 14 days since receiving the vaccine is obligatory.

Non-vaccinated visitors will be allowed to see their loved ones in the external communal areas in the respective site.

All visitors must contact their Residential floor to book their visit in advance of the allocated visiting times and only one designated visitor will be allowed to visit per week.

The Government added all visitors must contact 200 41818, and identify themselves as an ERS visitor and they will require a negative PCR result the day before their first planned visit.

PCR tests will be done on a weekly basis, prior to the first visit in that week.

Visitors will have to give consent to the Drive Through team for their swab negative result to be notified to ERS management, via automated GHA email by 9am on the day of visit.

The swab test will be carried out between 7.30 am and 12.00 noon the day before the proposed visit and the result will be notified via SMS (text message) to the visitor.

On arrival to their booked visit, the visitor’s name will be checked against the list of negative results provided by the Drive-Through, to confirm their negative status.

If the name of the visitor is not in the list, they will not be allowed to visit, and will be informed to contact the Drive Through team on 200 63427 or 20041818.

Visitors will also require an antigen Lateral flow test on the ERS site prior to their visit.

“I’m delighted that we are in a position to open ERS to visitors, with strict safeguarding procedures in place,” Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the excellent team of staff at ERS, whose diligence and care has effectively shielded our facilities from a further outbreak and allowed us to reinstate much needed and valued visitations.”

