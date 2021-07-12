Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ERS visits stopped again as 45 new Covid cases detected in four days, none hospitalised

By Gabriella Peralta
12th July 2021

The number of Covid cases in Gibraltar has risen to 79 and, after positive cases found in ERS, no visitors will be allowed into Mount Alvernia and John Mackintosh Home.
The rise has seen 45 cases detected in four days, including a mix of residents, visitors and cross-frontier workers.
Over the weekend, the Gibraltar Government announced visits to Mount Alvernia and John Mackintosh Home have stopped immediately as a precautionary measure due to a resident and a member of staff respectively testing positive for Covid-19.
“This difficult decision has been carefully considered by clinical professionals following Public Health advice,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.
“The Elderly Residential Services management wish to thank all those whose advice and hard work has ensured that the right measures have been in place to catch this case at the earliest possible opportunity and would also like to take this opportunity to thank residents, their families and friends for their patience and understanding.”
Out of 79 active cases detected in Gibraltar, genome sequencing has found that the current active infections include 51 cases with the Delta variant and two Alpha variant cases, with 26 results pending.
The Delta variant, first found in India, is more transmissible, resulting in a rise in cases globally.
Including cross-frontier workers, the number of active cases stands at 89.
This marks the highest number of active cases since early February but, despite the rise in cases, there are currently no Covid patients in St Bernard’s Hospital.
Of the 42 resident and visitor cases detected since Friday, 25 are in the 20 to 30 age range.
Also, of these 42 cases, 26 are fully vaccinated, one has had one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 15 are unvaccinated.
Over 38,000 people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Gibraltar.
There were five new active resident cases in Gibraltar on Monday, two are vaccinated and aged between 90 – 95 and 20 – 25 respectively, and there are three unvaccinated individuals, aged 30 – 35, 50 – 55, and 1 – 5.
Of the five new resident cases, three were close contacts of an existing active case and there are currently 236 people in self-isolation.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet's boomerang flight from Gatwick leaves passengers unhappy

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

The Hoff and Kitt make brief appearance in Ocean Village

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

UK/Spain News

La Línea takes first step in bid to become an autonomous city

Sat 10th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Disability Society announces plans for a week of events leading to International Day of Persons with Disabilities

12th July 2021

Local News
CUSP urges Govt to explore scrapping half days at school

12th July 2021

Local News
BA ordered to refund businessman’s flights after court finds cancellation policy ‘not sufficiently clear’

12th July 2021

Local News
Gibraltar Naval Trust manager receives CBF Commendation

12th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021