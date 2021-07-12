ERS visits stopped again as 45 new Covid cases detected in four days, none hospitalised

The number of Covid cases in Gibraltar has risen to 79 and, after positive cases found in ERS, no visitors will be allowed into Mount Alvernia and John Mackintosh Home.

The rise has seen 45 cases detected in four days, including a mix of residents, visitors and cross-frontier workers.

Over the weekend, the Gibraltar Government announced visits to Mount Alvernia and John Mackintosh Home have stopped immediately as a precautionary measure due to a resident and a member of staff respectively testing positive for Covid-19.

“This difficult decision has been carefully considered by clinical professionals following Public Health advice,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

“The Elderly Residential Services management wish to thank all those whose advice and hard work has ensured that the right measures have been in place to catch this case at the earliest possible opportunity and would also like to take this opportunity to thank residents, their families and friends for their patience and understanding.”

Out of 79 active cases detected in Gibraltar, genome sequencing has found that the current active infections include 51 cases with the Delta variant and two Alpha variant cases, with 26 results pending.

The Delta variant, first found in India, is more transmissible, resulting in a rise in cases globally.

Including cross-frontier workers, the number of active cases stands at 89.

This marks the highest number of active cases since early February but, despite the rise in cases, there are currently no Covid patients in St Bernard’s Hospital.

Of the 42 resident and visitor cases detected since Friday, 25 are in the 20 to 30 age range.

Also, of these 42 cases, 26 are fully vaccinated, one has had one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 15 are unvaccinated.

Over 38,000 people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Gibraltar.

There were five new active resident cases in Gibraltar on Monday, two are vaccinated and aged between 90 – 95 and 20 – 25 respectively, and there are three unvaccinated individuals, aged 30 – 35, 50 – 55, and 1 – 5.

Of the five new resident cases, three were close contacts of an existing active case and there are currently 236 people in self-isolation.