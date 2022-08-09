Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ESG alarmed over flaring incident

By Chronicle Staff
9th August 2022

The Environmental Safety Group has expressed alarm over the major flaring incident that occurred on Sunday evening in the refinery in San Roque.

“A mishap at a substation in Pinar del Rey was believed to be the cause of the power failure in Spanish towns, which reportedly was resumed after 20 minutes, the emergency flaring, caused by power failure, did not normalise until close to 3 hours later,” said a statement from the ESG.

“We were advised in our refinery campaigning days that flaring releases untold levels of toxic chemicals into the surrounding environment and must therefore be limited to the shortest possible period.”

“That best practice should see back up power supply at the industry to restore power and limit flaring as quickly as possible, in a matter of minutes.” 

“Best practice on this occasion, did not prevent the noxious fumes which continued for close to 3 hours yesterday.”

The ESG has called on the Gibraltar Government to make an official enquiry to establish all the facts and to clarify whether emergency power supply is in place at this refinery to limit this “extended and dangerous flaring practice, which is a cross-border environmental and public health hazard.” 

For more information on the work that the ESG carried out on flaring and pollution from the Refinery spanning over a decade go to www.esg-gib.net  

Most Read

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Strain on police custody cells as 10 migrants arrive in Gib over weekend

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Sports

Theo Montovio gets winning opportunity with Chesterfield

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youngsters ‘Pedal Ready’ in road safety course

9th August 2022

Local News
Gustavo Bacarisas turns 150 this year

9th August 2022

Local News
RAF Honiton cadets visit Gibraltar

9th August 2022

Local News
Water restrictions set to ease, Govt says

9th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022