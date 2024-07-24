Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

ESG and GONHS voice concern over tuna ‘Tag and Release’ competition

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
24th July 2024

The Environmental Safety Group and GONHS have underscored their concerns over the launch of the ‘Gibraltar Tuna Fishing Club Catch and Release Competition’.

In a joint statement the groups have previously objected to the fishing of Atlantic Bluefin Tuna for sport and continue to hold this position.

The groups added they are “very surprised” that the competition was announced after the first phase of the tuna season was suspended.

This is not the first time catch and release has been considered outside of tuna fishing season.

According to the ESG and GONHS, in August 2020 the Gibraltar Government announced a ‘Tag and Release’ option for Tuna Fishing outside quota limits, adding that licences would be required, and rules and information would be supplied directly to those interested.

Since 2020, to the groups’ knowledge, there has been no further information made public over what a tag and release or catch and release programme for tuna would signify in practice.

The groups have called for information to be published on how the new competition complies with marine protection legislation and conservation aims, and how much scrutiny and oversight is carried out by the authorities.

“This tagging activity should only involve the gathering of data useful to ongoing research and conservation of this species as they migrate through our waters,” the joint statement said.

“It should be led by trained and experienced team leaders with scientific input and oversight throughout.”

“Such a research-based activity would surely not include a competitive element where other pressures would come to bear, thus potentially endangering the safe capture, tag and release of these incredible animals which are already placed under tremendous stress during the hunt and when brought to boat for tagging.”

“We have approached the Ministry for the Environment with many questions on this latest activity and will be following up with a meeting too.”

According to Government statistics, the first part of the tuna season closed earlier this summer with a tonne over the quota caught.

The first part of the quota was set at 22 tonnes, and instead a total of 23.6 tonnes was caught.

The Government told the Chronicle some 120 tunas were caught by 66 fishermen.

The largest tuna caught so far this year was 323kg and one fisherman caught six fish weighing a total of 1.3 tonnes.

A Government spokesperson added that the Department of Environment is still reviewing potential mechanisms to control the sale of Atlantic Bluefin tuna in Gibraltar.

