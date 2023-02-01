Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ESG broadly supports the ‘Active Travel Strategy’

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2023

The ESG has stated that it broadly supports the ‘Active Travel Strategy’ as a measure to encourage healthier travel like walking and cycling around Gibraltar.

It also supports the measure to introduce signage with advice on distances and walking times to various locations, thereby encouraging both locals and visitors to leave their vehicles parked up.

However, the group believes that without a time frame and confirmation of resources available, the Active Travel Strategy is meaningless, said a statement released by the group.

“Moreover, if the proposed strategies are to be successful, a series of other measures must be introduced and/or enforced,” the statement said.

“Enforcement against idling everywhere, but particularly outside schools and crowded areas, is essential to improve air quality and protect public health.”

“Pavement maintenance and provision should be reviewed to encourage safe walking.”

“Effective Park and Ride measures enabling visitors to park close to the border would also be a huge boost to the success of the active travel strategy.”

“Replacing public and private transport with clean emission vehicles is also urgently needed.”

“Changing local laws on emissions based on year of manufacture, which essentially allows old vehicles to pollute with impunity. Current legislation has moved on because of the proven harmful health effects of such dirty emissions.”

“Action on noise pollution from cars and motorbikes.”

“Action on dangerous driving from vehicles and motorbikes.”

“Cycle code of behaviour to be promoted with penalties for cyclists also in place.”

“Enforcement and promotion of the new regulations for use of E-Scooters in Gibraltar.”

They added that it hopes Government gives these recommendations urgent traction to ensure measures like the “Active Travel Strategy” and future aspirations can reach their full potential. The group will also be appealing to the RGP to support the active enforcement of these measures once introduced, as they have done with the E-Scooters, to ensure their success to all our benefit.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Brexit

On third anniversary of Brexit, CM says Gib ‘on the verge’ of a treaty

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Local News

Almost half of new cancer patients diagnosed at stage four, GHA finds

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Local News

‘We’ll carry on until Morrisons listens,’ Unite says

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New E-Scooter Legislation

1st February 2023

Local News
Gibraltar Nature Reserve takes first online steps

1st February 2023

Local News
‘We’ll carry on until Morrisons listens,’ Unite says

31st January 2023

Local News
Almost half of new cancer patients diagnosed at stage four, GHA finds

31st January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023