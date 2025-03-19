Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ESG calls for implementation of OS 35 report safety recommendations

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th March 2025

The Environmental Safety Group has urged the Gibraltar Port Authority to swiftly implement safety recommendations from the OS 35 Report to prevent future ship collisions.
The group’s message comes after a collision between two ships in the Bay in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at around 1am when the liquefied natural gas tanker SM Kestrel “came into contact” with the bulk carrier Diamond Star in the western anchorage, according to a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Government.
At the time, the LNG carrier was manoeuvring to sail from the anchorage, while the bulk carrier was anchored.
“It is with great relief to learn that the deafening blasts from ships horns offshore in the early hours of Tuesday morning, did not result in injury or pollution of the marine environment,” said a statement from the ESG.

“The ESG tracked the situation from when a minor collision was confirmed but very few details emerged of the incident until late afternoon.”

“The group understands that more information will be released on how this happened given our state-of-the-art vessel tracking technology in place.”

It noted that the incident must serve as an urgent reminder to the Port to respond to recommendations made, in the OS 35 Report which was published last month, addressing procedures governing ship movements in and out of our waters.

“These must be revised to reduce the risk of further collisions from happening,” said the statement.

“These recommendations are not only necessary but best practice and should, in our view, be implemented without further delay.”

The recommendations include the Gibraltar Port VTS to formalise the procedure for advising departing vessels, with no pilot embarked, of the recommended route for departing the Western Anchorage.

And that Gibraltar Pilots are recommended to provide masters, on arrival and on their website, with the information required of the option to take a pilot from anchorage to sea.
And, formalise the information provided to masters for departing the Western Anchorage on arrival

Lastly, that the Gibraltar Port Authority is recommended to consider introducing compulsory pilotage for vessels departing the western Anchorage, the ESG stated.

Most Read

Features

Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Spanish negotiator says there is ‘reason for optimism and no impasse’ in treaty talks

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Local News

LNG tanker and bulk carrier ‘come into contact’ in bay incident

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Local News

Pandemic was ‘a turning point in history’ - CM

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘An Audience With’ David Walliams set for April

19th March 2025

Local News
Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews

19th March 2025

Local News
Pandemic was ‘a turning point in history’ - CM

18th March 2025

Local News
LNG tanker and bulk carrier ‘come into contact’ in bay incident

18th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025