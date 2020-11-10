Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

ESG calls for successful and lasting changes on roads

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2020

The Environmental Safety Group has called on the team tasked with reviewing data gathered during the Line Wall Road closure to find workable proposals aimed at “calming our roads and cleaning our air space”.

In a statement to the press, the ESG said it will continue to support the Gibraltar Government’s objective to find the best ways possible of reducing fossil fueled transport from congested areas Gibraltar’s roads to bring about calmer and healthier environments.

“With the overriding goal being to ensure that traffic and transport follows a necessary response to Climate Change, not all changes can be voluntary, though there should be discussion, incentives, controls and holistic measures applied, to ensure a successful and lasting change on our roads to all our benefit,” the ESG said.

The Group added that they would not like for this to “fail entirely”.

“While acknowledging the difficulties presented by the schemes trialed so far, we would not like to see the momentum sparked by the Covid opportunity fail entirely,” the ESG said.

