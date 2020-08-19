Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ESG calls for tuna fishing ban

Sports fishermen fish an Atlantic bluefin tuna in the Mediterranean sea, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, August 16, 2019. Picture taken August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Chronicle Staff
18th August 2020

The Environmental Safety Group yesterday called for tuna fishing to be banned in Gibraltar adding the species should receive full protection from both sides of the border.

The Group said its fundamental objective is the conservation and protection of this species and for some years they have been observing the developments regarding the local
fishing of tuna from Gibraltar.

This year’s Bluefin Tuna Open Season is set to close on October 14 or when the total allowed catch is reached.

Earlier this month the Gibraltar Government increased the quota for this year’s Bluefin tuna season from 13.6 tonnes to 19.81 tonnes, which was in accordance with the recent increase in quotas set by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas, No.6 Convent Place said.

“The Group would like to see tuna fishing banned in Gibraltar as we strive towards the conservation of our habitats and biodiversity especially as we exit Brexit and assume responsibility of the management of our waters,” the ESG said in a press statement.

“The Group believes the Bay and Straits are important ecological zones for resident and
migratory species and should therefore receive full protection from both sides of the
border.”

The ESG said it supports the views held by both GONHS and the Nautilus Project on conservation, and also supports the “responsible actions” taken both by the Department and Ministry for the Environment in controlling and managing tuna fishing.

“While arguments rage over hunting from the wild and the issues surrounding the
supply of this meat for human consumption, the ESG considers any animal or fish
deemed to be endangered by the IUCN should simply cease to be killed for sport
while other options such as tag and release, itself not without controversy or lethal
implications for these creatures, be fully studied and considered beforehand,” the Group said.

“The ESG believes that Gibraltar should be supporting all efforts to conserve the
magnificent creatures we are so privileged to enjoy and admire in our seas and
pursue a ban on local tuna fishing.”

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rise in Covid cases sees Govt review measures

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Schools prepare for September ‘return to normality’, albeit with new measures

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt unveils sustainable catering policy

18th August 2020

Local News
Picardo highlights border fluidity in Cadena Ser interview

18th August 2020

Local News
Business as usual for Debenhams and M&S, despite UK job loses

18th August 2020

Local News
GHA raises alert status to amber

18th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020