Wed 28th Feb, 2024

ESG highlights need for concerted drive on recycling

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, visited pupils at Governor Meadow’s School to talk to them about recycling. Dr Cortes introduced recycling on the Rock shortly after he became a minister during his first term in Government. He recently noted when speaking about climate change and the environment after his trip to Cop 28 that there is less recycling being exported from the Rock. Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
28th February 2024

The ESG has expressed concern about a 46% drop in the amount of plastic and cans being recycled in Gibraltar, underlining the need for greater awareness and commitment to tackle waste.

The group was reacting after the Chronicle revealed the drop in recycling in an article earlier this week that also reported on more positive news that recycling of paper and card has increased 136%.

Reacting to the story, NGO the Environmental Safety Group said, "The ESG has run the "Clean up the World" campaign in Gibraltar since 2005 looking at litter and waste issues and protecting our natural environment.”

“In the early years the focus was very much on introducing recycling and improving waste facilities as well as generating public awareness about such issues.”

“We have come a long way since 2005 and there has been undeniable progress. Much of the progress has also come from the pressure from the European Commission directing members towards responsible and sustainable waste management as a top priority.”

“The recent news in the Chronicle that Gibraltar’s recycling levels, particularly in the plastics area, has fallen consistently over the past few years, is obviously of concern.”

“The group realises that Brexit has created setbacks in exporting our waste and that the EC has been making changes in waste separation standards. The idea also that the community is generally 'off recycling' as it all gets mixed up anyway, may affect a number of people.”

“However, our view is that sufficient localised facilities, greater encouragement and even enforcement to recycle could together help bring about greater success in achieving a growing volume of recycling with the necessary support from an informed community.”

“This is something we should be aiming for in such a high-end consumer society which produces ever growing mountains of waste.”

“The elimination of single use plastics must also be tackled urgently at a global level, added the ESG.”

