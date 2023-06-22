Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

ESG laments increase in Bluefin quota

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd June 2023

The ESG has raised concerns about the rise in the quota allowance after the Bluefin tuna fishing season opened in Gibraltar last Friday.

This year, the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Heritage and Climate Change announced a total allowable catch of 25 tonnes of tuna this year, which it said was in keeping with the latest regional quota increases under the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT).

“Once again the Bluefin Tuna Fishing Season has opened in Gibraltar,” the ESG said in a statement.

“Sadly, as per every year, the quota also continues to rise.”

“The ESG continues to oppose the practice of sport fishing of such an important marine species previously endangered, now ‘in recovery’, or other status, depending on your source of information.”

