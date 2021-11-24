Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Nov, 2021

ESG urges cross-party action on climate change

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2021

The Environmental Safety Group has underscored the urgency of tackling emissions in Gibraltar, while calling for cross party support and a team to be appointed in order to roll out the Government’s Climate Change Strategy.

In a statement, the group said it was “glad” to see the publication on the last day of COP26.

“It is crucial that we understand the challenge that lies before us, as a community, to radically reduce our carbon footprint alongside every other nation on the planet,” the ESG said in a statement.

“However the group believes the strategy must include a transition away from our fossil fuel economy, supported by targets for reduction over time.”

“To simply target City Emissions, a mere 8.5% of our total carbon impact, fails in meeting the magnitude of the task at hand and responsibility we bear.”

The ESG said it intends to keep this matter in the public domain and will be pressing on the Government for answers.

