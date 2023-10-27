Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ESG welcomes Environment Ministry taking on transport

Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2023

The ESG on Friday said it welcomes the announcement that the ministerial responsibility for transport will now form part of the Ministry for the Environment’s responsibilities.

In a statement the group said transport in Gibraltar has long been an issue of concern to the group given the serious environmental and public health impacts from this activity.

“It believes air pollution and climate change factors, as laid out in Gibraltar’s Climate Strategy, underpins the need for urgent action in this area,” the ESG said.

The ESG said it has published its wish list in many areas including Road Transport issues since 2003.

It said the need to launch and enforce the anti-idling law, especially in vulnerable locations such as schools, all bus stops (Govt and Private), taxi ranks, coach parks and at popular tourist site remains at the top of its priorities.

Other areas where the ESG would like to see urgent action being taken are on the need to replace all second hand buses, which fail EU emission standards in place to protect public health, with clean alternatives.

And lastly it called on the Gibraltar Government to update the MOT emission standards, which it said “permits vehicles to pollute to their date of manufacture allowing emission of dangerous levels of pollutants”.

These are especially harmful to the young and the elderly, the ESG added.

“On an ongoing basis there are several other issues we are concerned about regarding impacts from transport that we will take up with the new Minister for Transport as soon as we are given a meeting date,” the ESG said.

Most Read

Local News

EU again delays launch of automated border control system

Wed 25th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sets new date for main hearing, explores ‘knotty issues’ around ‘nolle prosequi’

Thu 26th Oct, 2023

Local News

FATF to send onsite visit to Gibraltar, final step to removal from grey list

Fri 27th Oct, 2023

Local News

MedSteps Challenge 2024 announced with sponsorship from local firms

Thu 26th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cavalcade committee calls for floats after several organisations pull out

27th October 2023

Local News
GSD highlights ambulance concerns

27th October 2023

Local News
ESG says LNG quayside bunkering must be tightly controlled

27th October 2023

Local News
Azopardi and Bossino say they will contest GSD leadership election

27th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023