ESG welcomes move to curb ship emissions

The ESG has welcomed the recently-published legislation to curb and control ship emissions from vessels entering and working within the Gibraltar harbour and its waters.

In a statement welcoming the announcement over the weekend, the ESG said it “believes the community will also be greatly relieved to see official steps being taken in this manner”.

In addition it asks that the Government provide advice on how this new law will be policed and enforced and how the community can best assist by way of reporting offenders.

The proposed legislation bans continuous emissions of dark smoke for more than three minutes, with the Bill setting out definitions for “dark” in line with British Standards.

It also prohibits emissions of black smoke for more than two minutes in any 30-minute period.

Fines of up to £5,000 can be imposed on the owner and master of the vessel or the ship’s agents for breaches of the new rules.

The ESG said that although Government and MOD vessels are exempt from the proposed legislation, it hopes that additional legislation will follow soon “given their emissions will also be impacting on public health”.