Fri 16th Aug, 2019

ESG welcomes real time air pollution monitoring

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2019

The ESG welcomes the Government initiative to publish the live data collected by pods monitoring the Rock’s air.

It pledges so monitor the data over the next few weeks.

“For over five years the ESG has campaigned for the installation of real-time, mobile, air monitoring units in Gibraltar and for the Northwest zone to be provided with its own real-time air monitor,” said a statement from the group.

The group has shared its initial views in light of public interest in this matter.

“Last year saw the purchase and installation of a number of AQMesh pods that have since been tried and tested and placed at different locations around the Rock,” said the statement.

The ESG “would like to see monitoring of voc’s - volatile organic compounds associated with fuels and paints etc. - added to the pollutants measured by the pods, or, if this is not possible, to set up the necessary equipment at the hotspots.”

The group hopes that in light of the data collected that action plans will be produced and actioned by relevant departments and agencies to reduce pollution in these areas as indicated by the real-time pods.

“This is a turning point and a great opportunity for Gibraltar to effectively target worst polluting sources and apply every measure needed to eliminate these and achieve a cleaner and healthier environment for our community," said the statement.

The public can visit: www.gibraltarairquality.gi for more information.

