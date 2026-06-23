Espinso first female umpire promoted to FIH International Panel of Umpires for Outdoor Hockey

Zamara Espinoza became the first female Gibraltarian hockey umpire to be promoted to the FIH International Panel of Umpires for Outdoor Hockey.

Celebrating the announcement the GIbrlatar Hockey Association wrote, "this is a fantastic achievement and a testament to Zamara's dedication, professionalism, and countless hours of hard work on and off the pitch. Her promotion is not only a proud personal milestone but also a significant moment for Gibraltar Hockey, showcasing the quality of our officials on the international stage.

"We are incredibly proud of everything you have accomplished and look forward to seeing you continue to represent Gibraltar with distinction at the highest level.

"Congratulations, Zamara, your hockey family is cheering you on every step of the way!"