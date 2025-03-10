Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Mar, 2025

Essay competition for Commonwealth Day

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
10th March 2025

Tuesday is Commonwealth Day and the Gibraltar Government is marking the event by launching an essay competition for young people from across different school and university age groups.

There are 2.7 billion people in the Commonwealth, of whom more than 60% are under the age of 30, said a statement from the Government, who added it remains committed to raising the profile of Gibraltar in the Commonwealth and of the Commonwealth in Gibraltar, particularly among the younger demographic.

“This policy has been reflected in the decision to send young people to represent Gibraltar to the Commonwealth Youth Parliament, the latest meeting of which took place in New Zealand, and to the Commonwealth Youth Forum, which met in Samoa, both in 2024,” said the statement.

“It has also supported to the creation of the UKOTA Youth Summit, which brings together young people from all the Overseas Territories, and the attendance of a representative of Gibraltar to the UK Youth Parliament.”

The essay competition will be broken down into age groups, with a winner for each category, being upper primary, lower primary, and secondary school together with Gibraltar College.

The fourth category is open to Gibraltar university students either in the UK or at the University of Gibraltar. The winner in each category will receive £150.

To take part submit a 500 word essay on the subject of “What value does the Commonwealth bring to Gibraltar?” to commonwealth@gibraltar.gov.gi

The essays must be received by 12 noon on Friday, March 28.

The Commonwealth is made up of 56 countries and Gibraltar is part of the wider Commonwealth family through the membership of the United Kingdom.

