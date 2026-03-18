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Wed 18th Mar, 2026

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Features

Essay competition launched for Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Sydney

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
18th March 2026

Young people in Gibraltar aged 18 to 29 are being invited to apply to represent Gibraltar at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Sydney, Australia, scheduled to take place from July 26 to July 31.

The Government of Gibraltar said it was keen for Gibraltar to be represented at the event,
continuing efforts in recent years to strengthen engagement with young people across the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament brings together young participants from across the Commonwealth to gain practical experience in international diplomacy and governance.

In previous editions, delegates have been divided into groups representing Government and Opposition, proposing, debating and negotiating draft legislation on topical issues in a format that mirrors parliamentary proceedings.

Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on the topic “Democracy in the age of artificial intelligence” as part of the selection process.

Essays must be submitted by email to parliament@parliament.gi by April 7 at 12 noon.

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