EU begins phased roll-out of new digital border system 

The phased implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES), a new digital border control system for non-EU nationals, began on October 12 across selected external border crossing points of the Schengen area, though the border between Spain and Gibraltar is unchanged for now.

Over the next six months, EU Member States will progressively introduce the system to replace passport stamping for travellers entering and exiting the Schengen area for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Each Member State will determine the timing and locations for the initial deployment of the system.

This phased approach allows border authorities, the transport sector and travellers time to adapt to the new procedures, while gradually benefiting from the new system’s capabilities.

The Spanish Government said in September that it will focus on airports during the first phase of its implementation of the EES, meaning there will be no change at its border with Gibraltar for now.

“During the six-month trial period of the EU’s EES, implementation at Spanish border checkpoints will be gradual, first at airports, then in a second phase at land borders, and finally at maritime borders,” Spain’s Ministry of the Interior said at the time.

Spain’s first test of the EES was carried out with passengers from a flight landing at Madrid-Barajas-Adolfo Suárez Airport early Sunday morning.

To date pending conclusion of the UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar, Spain, the UK, the European Commission and Gibraltar have in place interim arrangements that allow holders of Gibraltar’s red ID cards to cross into Spain without undergoing full checks applicable to non-EU nationals.

This avoids the stamping of passports, which could trigger the 90-in-180-day stay limit, and removes the need to provide additional travel documentation.

Gibraltar authorities also continue to allow EU nationals to enter with an ID card rather than a passport.

The Spanish Government has said these arrangements are consistent with EU law and do not raise security concerns.

The EES will electronically register travellers' passport details, biometric data including facial images and fingerprints, and record the time and place of entry and exit.

These checks will be carried out upon a traveller’s first entry and exit.

Subsequent crossings will involve a faster verification process.

Some Member States may further automate these procedures using self-service kiosks.

Once the roll-out is complete, the EES will become fully operational across all external border crossing points from April 10, 2026.

From that date, passport stamping will be discontinued and replaced entirely by electronic records.

The system aims to improve the detection of overstayers and identify cases of document and identity fraud.

The European Commission said the increased use of automation is expected to enhance the security and efficiency of border checks.

The EES has been designed to meet the highest standards of data and privacy protection.

During the six-month transition period, traditional passport stamping will continue alongside the EES.

The European Commission and eu-LISA, the EU agency responsible for managing large-scale IT systems, said they will continue supporting Member States to ensure the smooth deployment of the system.

Information campaigns are ongoing at airports, border crossing points and consulates in non-EU countries to assist travellers in preparing for the new procedures.

The EES is part of the EU’s Smart Borders package, which also includes the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) and the extended use of Automated Border Control systems by Member States.