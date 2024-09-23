Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

EU still aiming for November launch of new automated immigration system

Archive image of people crossing the border. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
23rd September 2024

The EU is still aiming to implement its new system for automated immigration checks as from November, the European Commission confirmed on Monday, despite recent reports suggesting the launch may be delayed. The new Entry/Exit System is due to come into operation on November 10 – with a contingency for a later November 17 start...

