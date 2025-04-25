Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Apr, 2025

EU-UK talks making ‘good progress’ says Downing Street after von der Leyen visit

By Press Association
25th April 2025

By Christopher McKeon and Caitlin Doherty, PA Political Staff

Talks on strengthening UK-EU relations have made “good progress”, Downing Street has said following a meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ms von der Leyen to Number 10 on Thursday ahead of a UK-EU summit next month aimed at “resetting” Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the bloc.

A Downing Street spokesperson described Thursday’s meeting as “long and productive”, covering areas including Ukraine, energy security, the global economy and defence.

They said: “Discussing the ongoing negotiations to strengthen the UK-EU partnership, they both agreed that good progress had been made."

“They asked their teams to continue their important work in the coming weeks, with the aim of delivering as ambitious a package as possible at the first UK-EU summit next month."

“The Prime Minister was clear that he will seize any opportunity to improve the lives of working people in the United Kingdom, drive growth and keep people safe – and he believes a strengthened partnership between the UK and the EU will achieve this.”

Labour has committed to improving Britain’s trade deal with the EU, including reducing barriers for food exporters and increasing co-operation on defence.

At the start of Thursday’s meeting, Ms von der Leyen said talks could “pave the way” to the UK joining the Security Action for Europe (Safe) programme that allows EU countries to co-operate on defence procurement.

But the Government has also faced pressure to agree a youth mobility scheme with Brussels, both from the EU itself and its own MPs.

On Wednesday, a group of 62 Labour backbenchers wrote to Nick Thomas-Symonds, the minister in charge of negotiations with the EU, calling for a “new and bespoke youth visa scheme” for UK and European citizens under 30.

But in the Commons on Thursday, Mr Thomas-Symonds said it was “not part of our plans”, and the official readout of Sir Keir’s meeting with Ms von der Leyen made no mention of youth mobility.

The UK-EU summit is scheduled to take place on May 19.

