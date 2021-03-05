Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

EU warns it will launch legal proceedings against the UK ‘very soon’

PA Media

By Press Association
5th March 2021

By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Brussels has warned it will launch legal action “very soon” following a move by the UK to unilaterally delay implementation of part of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said the announcement by Government on Wednesday had come as a “very negative surprise”.

The Cabinet Office Minister Lord Frost said the UK was extending a series of “grace periods” designed to ease trade between Northern Ireland – which remains in the EU single market for goods – and Great Britain while permanent arrangements are worked out.

It provoked a furious response in Brussels, with the EU accusing Britain of going back on its treaty obligations in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement intended to ensure there is no return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Sefcovic – who is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement – said the European Commission was now working on “infringement proceedings” against the UK.

“We are currently preparing it and it would be really something coming to our table very soon. The most precise term I can give you is really very soon,” he said.

His warning came after Boris Johnson had sought to play down the dispute, saying the Government was simply taking some “temporary and technical measures” to ensure that trade kept flowing.

“I’m sure with a bit of goodwill and common sense all these technical problems are eminently solvable,” he said on Thursday.

However MEPs in the European Parliament have already taken steps to delay formal ratification of the wider trade and co-operation agreement between Britain and the EU pending the outcome of the latest row.

The Northern Ireland protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement was designed by the EU and UK to avoid a hardening of the border on the island of Ireland.

It means keeping Northern Ireland aligned to various EU rules, requiring checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain.

Meanwhile the White House has again stressed the support of new US President Joe Biden for the Good Friday Agreement which the protocol is intended to protect.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said: “President Biden has been unequivocal about his support for the Good Friday Agreement.

“It has been the bedrock of peace, stability and prosperity for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

Prior to last year’s election, Mr Biden – who is intensely proud of his Irish roots – warned the agreement must not become a casualty of Brexit.

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

UK opens up £500,000 funding for Gib, replacing EU programmes lost after Brexit

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

UK/Spain News

Loyalists in Northern Ireland cite Gib's Brexit process as they withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

3rd March 2021

Brexit
In letter to Cross-frontier Group, Spain underlines ‘firm commitment’ to UK/EU treaty on Gib

22nd February 2021

Brexit
Mistakes made in lead-up to attempt to trigger Article 16 – EC vice-president

16th February 2021

Brexit
UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘complicated, but not impossible’

15th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021