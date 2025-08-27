Europa Edge Mons Calpe in a Late Victory

Europa secured a hard-fought win against Mons Calpe in a tightly contested encounter that came alive in the final stages of the match. The fixture, played as part of the ongoing domestic campaign, saw Europa dominate large spells of the first half before finally breaking the deadlock in the 86th minute with a decisive penalty.

From the outset, Europa asserted themselves with greater control of possession and attacking intent. Julian Valarino was among the notable names in their lineup, while veteran midfielder Liam Walker, 37, was included on the bench, set to make his third spell at the club. Walker, who was a key figure in Europa’s title-winning season alongside Tjay De Barr and Kike, had recently rejoined the team and was poised to add experience and quality in midfield. Muehuli also featured for Europa, offering a familiar presence in their ranks.

Mons Calpe, in contrast, struggled to build momentum during the first half. Their attacks often faltered beyond the halfway line, losing possession easily and failing to create sustained pressure. This was a markedly different display compared to their performance the previous weekend against College 1975, where they had shown more aggression and confidence.

The first notable moment of controversy came in the 39th minute when Europa were denied a penalty. A run down the left flank ended with what appeared to be an obstruction by a Mons Calpe defender, who failed to get to the ball. The referee, however, waved play on despite Europa’s protests. Undeterred, Europa continued to press, with several attempts on goal as the first half drew to a close, seeking to break the deadlock before the interval.

The second half opened with increased urgency from Mons Calpe. Just four minutes in, a free kick from the edge of the box forced Europa’s goalkeeper to punch the ball clear. Mons Calpe regained possession and continued to apply pressure, including claims for a penalty which were dismissed by the referee. On 51 minutes, a lobbed ball into the edge of the area created a scramble, ending with a low shot that drew a strong save from the Europa keeper, pushing the ball wide.

Europa appeared disjointed in the early stages of the second half but gradually regained their composure, pushing Mons Calpe back into their own half. In the 53rd minute, Mons Calpe attempted an audacious lob from near the halfway line, almost catching Zappacosta off his line, but the keeper managed to recover and parry the ball away.

As the match approached the final 20 minutes, tensions rose with both sides expressing frustration at some of the officiating decisions. Mons Calpe’s Palacio received a yellow card for feigning a foul inside the penalty area, highlighting the growing intensity on the pitch.

The introduction of Liam Walker in the 74th minute changed the dynamic of the game. His distribution immediately posed a threat, including a well-timed through ball down the wing that resulted in a shot against the crossbar. Walker’s deliveries from set-pieces added further pressure; an 84th-minute free kick found Muehuli’s head, glancing just wide, with the ensuing corner cleared off the line by the Mons Calpe keeper.

Europa’s persistence finally paid off in the 86th minute when they were awarded a penalty after a goal-bound attempt struck a defender’s arm inside the area. The penalty was calmly converted with a clean finish through the centre of the goal, giving Europa the lead.

Mons Calpe attempted a late response, with a surging run down the right leading to a low pass into the box and a first-time strike in the 89th minute, only to be denied by a solid block from the keeper. Deep into stoppage time, with 96 minutes played, the ball flashed across the Europa goal in the very last action of the match, but the referee blew the final whistle before Mons Calpe could capitalise.

Europa’s victory, while narrow, showcased their ability to maintain control under pressure and make decisive use of their experienced players. For Mons Calpe, it was a performance that lacked the sharpness of previous outings and ultimately left them empty-handed despite flashes of late resistance.