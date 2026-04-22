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Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

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Sports

Queen and King of the Road crowned at last

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd April 2026

Rosanna Dos Santos Fernandes and Richard Blagg were finally crowned Queen and King of the Road this past Sunday after winning their respective categories in the Road Runners League.

The two athletes were among a long list of runners to receive awards at Campion Park following a 5km race, which replaced the originally scheduled Round the Rock race.

With Mo Farah having been invited to Gibraltar and organising a charity Round the Rock race just 24 hours prior to the GAAA’s scheduled run, the race distance was shortened to allow athletes to compete in both events over the weekend, with many taking the opportunity to do both.

Sunday also saw Carpe Diem A women’s team lift the team league title, with Lourdians A taking the men’s title. Notably, the absence of Calpeans in the top three of the men’s standings was a surprise this season.

In the women’s senior 18–34 category, Rosanna took first place, with Kim Baglietto finishing second.

Charlene Marin won the 35–44 category, whilst Alicia Dominguez Arcos claimed the 45–54 category and Lesley Jackson took the 60–64 title.

In the men’s categories, youngster Eusebio Vallatoro won the junior division, with Finley Cant taking the 18–34 category.

Maurice Turnock lifted the 45–54 category, with Darrell Farrugia winning the 55–59.

Joseph Celecia won the 60–64 category, with Jose Antonio Millan Saenz taking the 65+ category.

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