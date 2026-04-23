Gibraltar U17 in 3-0 defeat at hands of Finland

Gibraltar’s UEFA Under-17 Championship qualifying campaign started with a 3-0 defeat against Finland in Vadul lui Voda this Thursday, in a match where the scoreline did not fully reflect the effort shown by the young Gibraltar side.

Facing a physically strong and well-organised Finnish team, Gibraltar spent much of the match on the back foot, with Finland registering 21 attempts on goal compared to Gibraltar’s single effort. Despite the pressure, goalkeeper Ethan Bonfante produced a series of important saves throughout the first half to keep the score level at the break.

Finland threatened early, even striking the woodwork inside the opening five minutes, and continued to dominate possession and territory. However, Gibraltar remained disciplined defensively, with players such as Niall Garratt and Stefan Soleci working hard to contain repeated attacks, while Kasey Myers and Jaxsen Ramirez looked to provide an outlet going forward.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 74th minute after sustained pressure, with substitute Nestori Meltoranta finding the net. The goal shifted momentum further in Finland’s favour, and they doubled their lead in the 85th minute through Ruben Barret.

As the match entered stoppage time, Finland added a third, with Juuso Mäkeläinen converting following a corner to seal the result.

Gibraltar made several changes in the second half, including the introduction of Evan James Garro and Thomas Phillips, as they looked to regain a foothold in the match. Despite their efforts, Finland’s control of the game remained evident, particularly in set-piece situations, where they won 10 corners.

While the result sees Gibraltar remain without points, the experience gained at this level continues to be invaluable for the squad as they develop against strong European opposition. Their next opponents will be Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday.