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Thu 9th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Europa FC suffer heavy home defeat against Shkëndija

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By Stephen Ignacio
9th July 2026

Europa FC face a difficult task in their UEFA Conference League first qualifying round tie after suffering a 5-0 defeat against North Macedonian side Shkëndija at home in Gibraltar on Thursday night.
The Gibraltar side made a positive start and looked to compete with their opponents during the opening stages, although Shkëndija created the better opportunities in the early exchanges.
The visitors threatened through Fabrice Tamba, Vane Krstevski and Fahd Richard Ndzengue Moubeti, but Europa’s defence managed to keep them at bay. Europa also looked dangerous from set pieces, with Quintana delivering a number of dangerous balls into the Shkëndija area.
Ruiz had an opportunity for Europa in the 21st minute but missed the target, while Shkëndija continued to press with Krasniqi and Trumçi also unable to find the net.
The visitors eventually broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Krstevski provided the assist for Fahd Richard Ndzengue Moubeti, who finished to give Shkëndija a 1-0 lead.
Europa responded by continuing to compete and went into the interval only one goal behind, leaving the tie finely balanced after the opening 45 minutes.
Both sides made changes at half-time, with Shkëndija introducing Rafael Freitas and Fabrice Tamba, replacing Drilon Islami and Armir Isa respectively.
However, the second half quickly turned in favour of the visitors. Just seven minutes after the restart, Tamba doubled Shkëndija’s advantage, finding the net in the 52nd minute.
Europa attempted to respond, with De Luca making saves to keep the hosts within reach, while Europa made changes of their own as they looked to regain control of the contest. Juanpe Heredia replaced Pepe Carmona before further changes saw Vittorio Vigolo, Borja Fernández and Francesco Di Piedi introduced during the closing stages.
Shkëndija continued to dominate and added a third goal in the 75th minute, with Tamba scoring his second of the evening after being set up by Arbin Zejnullai.
The visitors then extended their advantage further when Almir Kryeziu scored in the 83rd minute following an assist from Trumçi.
With Europa under increasing pressure, Shkëndija completed the scoring two minutes from time when veteran forward Besart Ibraimi found the net after being assisted by Tamba.
Europa continued to battle until the final whistle, but Shkëndija’s second-half performance proved decisive as the visitors secured a commanding first-leg advantage.
Europa will now need a significant turnaround in the return fixture if they are to keep their European campaign alive.

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