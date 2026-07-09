St Joseph’s face uphill task after first-leg defeat in Dublin

St Joseph’s will need to overturn a two-goal deficit in Gibraltar after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Bohemians in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League first qualifying round tie in Dublin on Thursday night.

The Saints produced a disciplined first-half display, frustrating the Irish side despite Bohemians enjoying the greater share of possession and forcing a series of early corners.

Bohemians threatened through Harry Vaughan, Senan Mullen and Markuss Strods during the opening period but were unable to find a breakthrough as St Joseph’s defended resolutely.

The Gibraltar side also created opportunities of their own. Francis Ferrón saw an effort blocked after half an hour before Geovanni Barba headed wide from a Juanma corner. Ferrón tested the Bohemians defence again as St Joseph’s enjoyed one of their better spells before the interval.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock before half-time, with Bohemians’ final effort of the opening period also failing to produce the opening goal.

Both teams made changes at the interval, with Pablo Rodriguez replacing Álvaro Cascajo for St Joseph’s and Sadou Diallo coming on for Senan Mullen for the hosts.

St Joseph’s threatened early in the second half, with Bakary Essamay Diedhiou forcing an effort on goal after Juanma had won a corner.

The turning point came in the 59th minute when Bohemians were awarded a penalty after Diedhiou was adjudged to have fouled Tierney inside the area. Douglas James-Taylor converted from the spot a minute later to give the Irish side the lead.

St Joseph’s made further changes as the match progressed, introducing Gato Romero for Bradley Banda in goal before bringing on Pirulo, Javi Moreno and Evan De Haro in an attempt to find a route back into the contest.

Javi Paul fired over the bar from one of St Joseph’s better opportunities, but Bohemians continued to create the clearer chances. Tierney missed the target before substitute Connor Parsons doubled the advantage in the first minute of stoppage time, finishing from Sadou Diallo’s assist to put the hosts firmly in control of the tie.

There was still time for Bohemians to threaten again deep into added time, but substitute goalkeeper Gato Romero produced a save to prevent a third goal before the final whistle.

St Joseph’s now return to Gibraltar knowing they must overturn a two-goal deficit in the second leg if they are to keep their UEFA Conference League campaign alive.