Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Europa Pool closes due to ‘significant’ water usage

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2022

As from tomorrow, August 2, the Europa Pool complex will be closed due to its “significant” water usage, the Gibraltar Government has announced.

The Europa Pool uses a significant amount of water during its operation in order to maintain water in optimum condition.

“GSLA staff have kept the facility ticking over without conducting routine procedures but with increased safety checks,” the Government said.

“However, a safe bathing environment can no longer be guaranteed beyond [Monday] and as such the facility will not be available as from [Tuesday] until further notice.”

“Additionally, continued operation with the reduced levels of water pressure also poses a serious risk to expensive plant room machinery.”

“The decision will be reviewed on a daily basis.”

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water reserve levels increase, but public urged to use for essentials only

Sun 31st Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Non-potable bowsers at Morrisons car park and New Harbours Industrial Park

1st August 2022

Local News
Children learn yoga in summer programme

1st August 2022

Local News
Non-potable water for plants

1st August 2022

Local News
Shower facilities for elderly people and people with disabilities

1st August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022