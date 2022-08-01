Europa Pool closes due to ‘significant’ water usage

As from tomorrow, August 2, the Europa Pool complex will be closed due to its “significant” water usage, the Gibraltar Government has announced.

The Europa Pool uses a significant amount of water during its operation in order to maintain water in optimum condition.

“GSLA staff have kept the facility ticking over without conducting routine procedures but with increased safety checks,” the Government said.

“However, a safe bathing environment can no longer be guaranteed beyond [Monday] and as such the facility will not be available as from [Tuesday] until further notice.”

“Additionally, continued operation with the reduced levels of water pressure also poses a serious risk to expensive plant room machinery.”

“The decision will be reviewed on a daily basis.”