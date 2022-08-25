Europa Pool to reopen on Friday

Preparations are underway to reopen Europa Pool as from Friday as the “water situation continues to improve”, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday.

“The Government was briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group for the second time this week on the latest situation regarding stock levels at our reservoirs,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

The meeting was chaired by the Acting Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, with the Minister for Public Utilities, Albert Isola, and the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes.

“The advice from AquaGib is that given stock levels continue to increase and that all Reverse Osmosis plants are fully operational, further relaxations of restrictions may take place, albeit in a phased manner,” the statement said.

“As a result, the Government has agreed to lift the restrictions in place at all our Marinas with immediate effect.”

“Additionally, the Government is delighted to announce that preparations are being made to re-open the Europa Pool from this Friday.”

The Europa Pool will remain open until the end of the bathing season on Monday September 12.

A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for this Friday when the Government expects to hopefully be in a position to relax some further restrictions, the Government added.