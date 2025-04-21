Europa rattled Challenge I with impressive debut but leave goalless

Europa Women’s HC rattled the cages of the Challenge I division with an impressive debut in the division which saw them concede just four goals in their four matches played. Although Europa were unable to find the net themselves, the young women’s side made some heads rise as they pushed their opponents from the start of competition.

Europa were to finish bottom of their Pool B table but not without a fight which had them gathering points even in defeat.

With the competition affording five points for a win, two points for a draw and one point for a defeat in which they conceded less than three goals, Europa managed to gather four points from their pool matches.

Their debut in the competition saw them play against favorites Cardiff Met University. A tightly contested match saw Europa push the welsh champions to the very end. Only conceding in the very final stroke of the match with Millie Barnes giving Cardiff a 59th minute winner.

Having secured their first point against the favorites Europa were to face Portuguese champions Desportivo Du Viso on their second outing onto the Turkish blue hockey turf.

Europa did not shy away from the challenge and provided their first big shockwave as they kept a clean sheet against the Portuguese champions forcing a scoreless draw and securing two points. This setting the pool alight with the final Pool B matchday becoming somewhat of a final with teams needing to secure the points to secure their ranking positions.

Facing Polish champions Swarzedez, Europa were once again to keep a clean sheet throughout the first three quarters. The Polish champions only finding the net on the 49th minute to seal their five points and rise up to second place in Pool B. Europa, who had entered the match equal on points with Swarzedez gaining a sole point and staying static at the foot of the table with four points.

Europa were to go on next to play for 5th/7th Place against bottom of Pool A HC Luxembourg.

Another tightly contested match saw HC Luxembourg break the deadlock on the 39th minute, this the first time Europa had conceded in the competition within the first three periods of a match.

Searching for their first goal of the competition, it was not to be for the Gibraltar club, facing a third defeat. Their push for the equaliser seeing the match open up further. Luxembourg doing what others had not been able to do scoring their second goal against the Gibraltar side with just five minutes left to play. This sealing their victory. Europa, although earning five penalty corners in their final match, not having taken the opportunities and walking away without a goal once again.

Although finishing with a disappointing 7th placed finish they left behind their mark in the competition. Their performances seeing them concede one of the lowest tally of goals in the competition with only hosts Alanya and Cardiff Met bettering them. However, not having found the net themselves saw them falter from coming away with a fully positive record on their debut season in the higher tier division.

Europa, who become the first Gibraltar women’s side to play on the Challenge I division, although relegated in their first attempt coming away with the type of experience and performances which should see them build upon their development into the future and push for promotion once again if they can once again grasp the domestic league title, something they look set of repeating if they can maintain the momentum into the season.