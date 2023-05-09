Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th May, 2023

Europa secure another season of European hockey as they win league title

By Stephen Ignacio
9th May 2023

A 4-1 victory against Titans secured the women’s first division title for Europe, ensuring that they will be heading into European competition once again next year.
The Green and Blacks, who are preparing to compete in Eurohockey competition this month provided another strong performance to clinch what is their third title since arriving in the women’s hockey scene.
“Today’s game is a momentous occasion for our team as we have successfully clinched the crown as league champions for a remarkable third consecutive year. The feeling of joy and pride is palpable among the players, coaching staff, and the team’s supporters.”
“The achievement Is a testament to the team’s talent, hard work, and dedication. It is an accomplishment that will be remembered and celebrated for years to come, and the team’s success will undoubtedly inspire future generations of hockey players to strive for excellence in the sport.
“The girls are back… in white, green & black!“”
Europa next play Bavaria Hawks this Thursday, May 11 at 1930hrs.
The latter have been biting at the heels of Europa throughout the campaign with the league wide open until the final stages.
Photo supplied by Europa Women’s Hockey , Image by N.Wilson

