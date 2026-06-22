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Mon 22nd Jun, 2026

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Sports

Europa will head to Macedonia in return to European competitions

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd June 2026

Europa's UEFA Conference League campaign begins next month when they take on KF Shkëndija in the First Qualifying Round.
The matches are scheduled to be played on July 9 and 16.
Their opponents were confirmed at last week's UEFA Conference League draw, which was attended by Europa FC's Club Secretary and Assistant Coach.
Europa return to European competition after narrowly missing out last season. The club has previously featured in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds.
The club is expected to make key announcements regarding new signings but has yet to make any official announcements this summer.
Shkëndija, who play in the Macedonian First Football League, finished second in the division behind FK Vardar. They won 23 of their 33 league matches, drawing five and losing seven.
Their most recent outing came on Friday in a friendly away to Koper, where Shkëndija recorded a 2-1 victory.
Their final league match on May 23 saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat to the eventual league champions. Three days earlier they had also lost 1-0 to Sileks, who finished fourth in the league.
Europa, who finished third in the Gibraltar Football League, last played in the UEFA Conference League during the 2023/24 season, when they suffered a two-legged first-round defeat to Dukagjini.
The club's best European runs came in the 2016/17 and 2020/21 seasons, when they progressed to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League after beginning their campaigns in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

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