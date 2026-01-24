Europa women’s hockey lift cup after comfortable win

The women’s senior hockey cup final saw Europa take on Bavaria Hawks. Europa dominating throughout most of the match and coming away with a comfortable victory.

A chilly Saturday morning with temperatures at between 7-9 degrees marked the tone for the morning.

Rain throughout the night had raised concerns of a postponement. However the now old pitch had managed well draining the water away.

An early drive across goal saw the Bavaria goalkeeper make a stop with her foot on the line. Europa then pumped the ball back into the circle, applying early pressure.

Flower showed excellent control as she took the ball into the D, beating two or three defenders before slotting it towards the post, where it was tapped in to give Europa the lead.

Europa were unlucky not to be awarded a second goal shortly after. Some fine build-up play saw the ball slipped through to Mueller, who appeared to legitimately round the goalkeeper before diving to push the ball into the goal, but the effort was not awarded.

From a short corner, the Bavaria goalkeeper once again produced a fine save to deny Europa. Moments later, just as the keeper was being rounded again, the final whistle for the quarter was blown.

It was largely one-way traffic, with Bavaria struggling to get out of their half. They managed just one attempt going forward, while Europa remained disciplined, well-positioned across the pitch, and fluid in their passing. Despite making consistent headway, they were unable to add to their tally initially.

It took five short corners before Europa finally added their second. Strong goalkeeping had kept Bavaria in the contest, but towards the end of the first half the pressure told and the goal arrived.

The start of the second half saw Bavaria come more onto the front foot, pushing forward but still struggling to reach the 25-yard line. Despite some solid defensive play, their lack of attacking firepower ensured it remained a dominant display from Europa. Bavaria appeared to have no real response to Europa’s intensity.

Europa soon gathered pace again, forcing another short corner after sustained pressure. A driven shot was diverted wide. The pressure continued, and a defensive error from Bavaria allowed Europa through once more. The ball was worked into the D, where the goalkeeper did well to come out and block, but the rebound fell kindly to Emma, who calmly chipped the ball into the goal to make it 3–0.

The mistakes continued, and another run at goal saw the Bavaria goalkeeper produce yet another excellent stop, earning loud praise from the Europa assistant coach — himself a former hockey goalkeeper.

In the fourth quarter, Bavaria briefly found themselves in the attacking end of the pitch, but the spell was short-lived. Europa struck the ball into the goal from outside the D, but the effort was not awarded as no player had touched it inside the circle.

Moments later, another short corner demonstrated that Bavaria’s brief offensive phase had been little more than a pause in Europa’s relentless pace. It was Louise Flower who struck Europa’s fourth after sustained pressure, with Bavaria now defending deep and pinned back.

Europa were ultimately to walk away with the Women’s Senior Hockey Cup, underlining their dominance in the league and their overall strength as they now prepare for their next venture into European competition.