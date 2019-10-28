Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Brexit

European leaders agree 'flextension' missing October 31 Brexit deadline

By Press Association
28th October 2019

By Harriet Line, PA

Britain will remain in the European Union until next year unless Parliament ratifies Boris Johnson's Brexit deal sooner, the remaining member states have agreed.

Following a meeting of ambassadors, European Council president Donald Tusk said the EU 27 would accept the UK's request for a Brexit "flextension" until January 31.

The Prime Minister has said in the past he would prefer to be "dead in a ditch" than miss the October 31 deadline.

Mr Tusk tweeted: "The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020.

"The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure."

