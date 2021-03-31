Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

European Sinfonietta in lockdown

By Guest Contributor
31st March 2021

By C. Wall

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society marked the first year of COVID-related social restrictions with a recorded concert by the European Sinfonietta, under the batonless hands of the Society’s Artistic Director, Karel Mark Chichon OBE. Viewers who caught the premiere on the local Music Box channel or social media might have preferred the greater accessibility of previous GBC broadcasts, but were rewarded with a programme of popular classics, described by Chichon as “music for the soul”.

The solemn opening was the conductor’s own arrangement of Bach’s “Air on a G-String” (from BWV 1068) for a string ensemble. I found the opening bars dark to the point of turgidity, though perhaps there was simply too much bass in the recording. But this piece is all about wringing hope from despair, and when the violins finally soared above the double bass, the sentiment was much more palatable.

Chichon frequently presents Mozart to Gibraltarian audiences, and there was much joy in the Eine kleine Nachtmusik. A brisk Allegro was followed by a fairly delicate Romanze and a sprightly finale. Aficionados of Straussian New Year’s Concerts will have enjoyed the pairing of the 1869 Pizzicato Polka with the 1892 Neue Pizzicato Polka. It might sound like two buses arriving at once, but it reminded me of those blockbuster retrospectives where two versions of the same work are hung side by side, and Joan Public gets to decide whether she prefers the National Gallery’s Leonardo to the Louvre’s. For myself, I reversed my previous preference on the basis of this performance, and enjoyed the older composition better.

Tchaikovsky is another Philharmonic favourite, and Chichon chose the Serenade for Strings Op. 48 as matching both the ensemble and the mood. The Valse second movement was raised and poised around several crises, heightening what the conductor described as a Slavic melancholy. The last movement was vigorous but affirmative, a finale with an optimistic conclusion.

Finally, I should note that the presentation improved upon the overproduction of the Celebration of Opera, which added artificial applause, and the pristine spareness of the Josu de Solaun piano recital, where interested spectators must identify the likes of Bach’s Fugue in D minor, BWV 903, or the first of Brahms’ 6 Piano Pieces Op.118, without any help from titles. The last of Chichon’s short spoken introductions drew attention to the plight of millions of musicians around the world, and ultimately made a claim that should be endorsed by the Ministry of Culture and other Philharmonic sponsors: “Culture is not entertainment. Culture is a necessity.”

The concert reviewed here is currently available on https://www.culturetv.gi/music/

Most Read

Local News

Raab highlights ‘goodwill on all sides’ ahead of treaty talks, but Spanish checks inside Gibraltar ‘not acceptable’

Mon 29th Mar, 2021

Local News

Three arrested on suspicion of arson following school fire

Tue 30th Mar, 2021

Local News

Trials led by Gib doctor help secure UK vaccine deal

Wed 31st Mar, 2021

Local News

Police suspect ‘foul play’ in school fire

Sun 28th Mar, 2021

Local News

New flights from Gibraltar to Bilbao this summer, Govt confirms

Thu 25th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Olvera, a fairy tale village in Cadiz province

31st March 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

31st March 2021

Features
Covid-19 cannot be eradicated but we can try to eliminate it – expert says

30th March 2021

Features
New artworks on show at refurbished Mario Finlayson Gallery

29th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021