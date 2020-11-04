Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

EU's Barnier says 'very serious' gaps still in Brexit trade talks

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with the media as he arrives at the European Council for a meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

By Press Association
4th November 2020

By John Chalmers and Gabriela Baczynska

The European Union's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday "very serious divergences" remained in trade talks with Britain and suggested the bloc would rather accept disruptions in commerce in eight weeks' time than yield on its principles.

Britain left the EU in January and talks on salvaging free trade between the estranged allies are now in their final stretch before London's transition out of the bloc completes on December 31.

"Despite EU efforts to find solutions, very serious divergences remain in level playing field, governance & fisheries. These are essential conditions for any economic partnership," Michel Barnier wrote on Twitter.

"The EU is prepared for all scenarios."

He spoke after two weeks of intensified negotiations failed to yield a breakthrough on the chronic sticking points: fixing new fishing rights, guaranteeing fair economic competition for companies, and agreeing ways to solve any future trade disputes.

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost echoed the sentiment on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Progress made, but I agree with [EU negotiator] @MichelBarnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues," Mr Frost said. "We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty."

During a closed-door briefing with 27 national envoys to EU hub Brussels on Wednesday, Mr Barnier gave no timeline or even any certainty that a trade deal between the bloc and Britain would be clinched by a mid-November deadline, one participant said.

"He was rather uncertain about a deal," said the senior diplomat who spoke under condition of anonymity.

A senior EU official said there had only been "mild progress" in the negotiations, which will continue next week.

"The UK does not seem to be engaging sufficiently on key issues," said another EU diplomat. "Given this situation, a ‘no deal’ outcome can't be excluded."

Should Britain and the EU part ways without a new pact to govern ties on anything from trade to energy to social security, the fallout would aggravate economic malaise on both sides induced by the coronavirus pandemic, now in its second wave.

Another senior EU diplomat told of Mr Barnier's latest assessment, said: "The mood wasn't exuberant but it wasn't despondent either. We're not in the home straight but we are in the endgame."

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Three arrested suspected of dealing cocaine

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Queensway mural comes with logistical challenges and a gentle reminder of a fragile planet

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
EU, UK so far fail to bridge gaps to secure trade deal

3rd November 2020

Brexit
Much remains to be done’ after seven days of intensive negotiations – Barnier

30th October 2020

Brexit
Post-Brexit trade talks will shift to Brussels on Thursday

27th October 2020

Brexit
Talks on UK/EU deal continue but ‘time is very short’

26th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020